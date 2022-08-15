Menu

Crime

Suspect dead, 2 women hurt in Kamloops abduction involving child: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 6:58 pm
A rural area near Kamloops where an alleged abduction came to a violent end on Sunday. View image in full screen
A rural area near Kamloops where an alleged abduction came to a violent end on Sunday. CFJC

A man is dead and two women have been injured after a reported abduction involving a child in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday.

The incident, which lasted about 10 hours, began shortly after 5 p.m. when police say a woman called 911 asking for help from what sounded like a vehicle.

Read more: Man wielding machete shot by police after allegedly stabbing multiple people: VPD

Kamloops RCMP said they got a second call shortly afterward about someone driving erratically on Highway 1, and a woman trying to get out of the vehicle. A third call came in shortly before 6 p.m. reporting a family member and child had been abducted, police said.

Officers responding to that call found an empty vehicle with a weapon allegedly inside.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kamloops B.C. realtor caught on camera drinking milk from client’s fridge' Kamloops B.C. realtor caught on camera drinking milk from client’s fridge
Kamloops B.C. realtor caught on camera drinking milk from client’s fridge – Jul 21, 2022

Just after 9 p.m., responding to another report, police attended the suspect’s home where they found a woman injured and bound inside.

Around the same time, police were went to a rural property where someone had reported seeing the suspect vehicle near a trailer, Mounties said.

Police set up a roadblock and called in the Emergency Response Team.

Read more: RCMP, B.C. gang unit say long-term investigation prevented motorcycle gang from setting up shop in Kamloops

“After 3 a.m., the male suspect then reportedly exited the trailer with a weapon and a child. During the engagement with officers, the man was shot and killed,” according to an RCMP media release.

“The child was uninjured and a woman was subsequently located with non-life injuries inside the trailer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said both women were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kamloops RCMP is investigating the alleged abduction and assault, while the Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to the fatal police shooting.

 

 

