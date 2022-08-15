Suspect dead, 2 women hurt in Kamloops abduction involving child: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and two women have been injured after a reported abduction involving a child in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday.

The incident, which lasted about 10 hours, began shortly after 5 p.m. when police say a woman called 911 asking for help from what sounded like a vehicle.

Kamloops RCMP said they got a second call shortly afterward about someone driving erratically on Highway 1, and a woman trying to get out of the vehicle. A third call came in shortly before 6 p.m. reporting a family member and child had been abducted, police said.

Officers responding to that call found an empty vehicle with a weapon allegedly inside.

Just after 9 p.m., responding to another report, police attended the suspect’s home where they found a woman injured and bound inside.

Around the same time, police were went to a rural property where someone had reported seeing the suspect vehicle near a trailer, Mounties said.

Police set up a roadblock and called in the Emergency Response Team.

“After 3 a.m., the male suspect then reportedly exited the trailer with a weapon and a child. During the engagement with officers, the man was shot and killed,” according to an RCMP media release.

“The child was uninjured and a woman was subsequently located with non-life injuries inside the trailer.”

Police said both women were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kamloops RCMP is investigating the alleged abduction and assault, while the Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to the fatal police shooting.