RCMP, B.C. gang unit say long-term investigation prevented motorcycle gang from setting up shop in Kamloops

The RCMP and B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) are touting a lengthy investigation they say prevented an outlaw biker gang from setting up a clubhouse in Kamloops.

In a news conference held Wednesday morning, Kamloops RCMP said the detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit began looking into the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club in 2017.

The club is considered a “support club” for the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels.

More than two years later, in November 2019, RCMP and the CFSEU raided Sunshine Gardens Superstore in Valleyview, as well as two Kamloops homes.

Police say the raids resulted in several seizures:

More than $330,000 in cash

174 grams of fentanyl

704 grams of cocaine

1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine

One handgun with ammunition

One AirSoft replica handgun

Throttle Lockers and Hells Angels apparel

Items related to drug trafficking, including brass knuckles, digital scales and apparent drug score sheets, and cash-counting machines

Two men were arrested as part of the raids, with a third arrested in 2020. All three are out of custody on conditions as the court process unfolds.

Shawn Carlisle, 49, of Falkland

3 counts of trafficking cocaine

1 count of selling cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act

Zale Coty, 53, of Kamloops

2 counts of trafficking cocaine

1 count of trafficking fentanyl

3 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

1 count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking fentanyl

Jacob Cavanagh, 29, of Kamloops

1 count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

1 count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking fentanyl

Police say the investigations and arrests prevented the Throttle Lockers from establishing a clubhouse locally.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky praised his predecessor, Supt. Brad Mueller, as well as former head of serious crimes Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay for their efforts to begin the investigation and see it through.

Lecky noted there had been a number of high-profile violent incidents in Kamloops, including a homicide, related to organized crime and the drug trade when the 2017 investigation was launched.

