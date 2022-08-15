Kelowna night club homicide investigation continues

A Friday night homicide in downtown Kelowna is still under investigation and now Mounties are asking for help identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras to advance their investigation.

“Investigators have conducted an extensive video canvass of the area and are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man captured in the attached images,” Insp. Beth McAndie, investigative service officer, said in a press release.

“Investigators would like to speak to this individual in relation to this ongoing investigation.”

The man is described as somewhere between 30 and 40 years old, with a shaved or bald head and wearing a black T-shirt with a distinctive red logo, camouflage pants and black, red and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation started Friday after a man who has yet to be identified was pronounced dead following an altercation outside a nightclub in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue. The Liquid Zoo is at 274 Lawrence Ave.

“At this point in the investigation, police do not believe the victim and suspect were not known to each other prior to this incident,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Kevin Duggan said.

Those who recognize the man are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236 or call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line.