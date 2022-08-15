Large section of Brandon under boil water advisory after water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A large portion of Brandon, Man., is under a boil water advisory after what the city is calling a ‘significant’ water main break Monday morning.

The city said the break, which was causing water pressure issues for the western part of the city, has been isolated and pressure should return to normal, but due to public health concerns, residents south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street should boil all water for consumption until further notice.

Reminder: a temporary boil water advisory is in effect for all areas outlined in red on this map. pic.twitter.com/CH6BzAVWka — City of Brandon (@CityBrandon) August 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Water in the affected area should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute before being used for drinking, making ice, preparing food or beverages, and brushing teeth.

The city said it will notify residents and businesses via a PSA when the advisory is lifted.

0:20 Stony Mountain area under boil-water advisory Stony Mountain area under boil-water advisory – Jan 12, 2022