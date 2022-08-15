Menu

Health

Large section of Brandon under boil water advisory after water main break

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 2:33 pm
The boil water advisory continues in the affected areas. View image in full screen
The boil water advisory continues in the affected areas. Global News files

A large portion of Brandon, Man., is under a boil water advisory after what the city is calling a ‘significant’ water main break Monday morning.

The city said the break, which was causing water pressure issues for the western part of the city, has been isolated and pressure should return to normal, but due to public health concerns, residents south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street should boil all water for consumption until further notice.

Read more: Shoal Lake First Nation lifts 24-year boil water advisory, but there’s more to do: experts

Story continues below advertisement

Water in the affected area should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute before being used for drinking, making ice, preparing food or beverages, and brushing teeth.

The city said it will notify residents and businesses via a PSA when the advisory is lifted.

Click to play video: 'Stony Mountain area under boil-water advisory' Stony Mountain area under boil-water advisory
Stony Mountain area under boil-water advisory – Jan 12, 2022
