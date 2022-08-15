Saskatoon house fire kills two dogs, causes $200K in damages

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a blaze Monday morning that took the lives of two dogs and resulted in $200,000 in damages.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Avenue S South at 3:28 a.m. and found flames rising from the back of the house.

One person was able to evacuate the building safely, but two dogs were later found dead inside.

Saskatoon Fire Department

The fire was brought under control at 3:58 a.m.

Investigators said the fire originated from the rear deck of the home, but a cause has not yet been determined.