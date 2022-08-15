Menu

Fire

Saskatoon house fire kills two dogs, causes $200K in damages

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 1:05 pm
A Saskatoon fire took the lives of two dogs, and caused $200k in damages.
Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a blaze Monday morning that took the lives of two dogs and resulted in $200,000 in damages.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Avenue S South at 3:28 a.m. and found flames rising from the back of the house.

One person was able to evacuate the building safely, but two dogs were later found dead inside.

A Saskatoon fire took the lives of two dogs and caused $200k in damages.
Saskatoon Fire Department

The fire was brought under control at 3:58 a.m.

Investigators said the fire originated from the rear deck of the home, but a cause has not yet been determined.

