Suspicious Saskatoon fire causes $30,000 in damages

Roughly $30,000 in damages was caused by a suspicious fire in the 500 block of Avenue W South in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.

A fire crew at a community event was approached by someone saying they saw smoke coming out of the apartment building.

Police were on scene and reported a fire was coming from the basement of the building.

The Saskatoon Fire Department brought the fire under control at 8:11 p.m., and the fire was found to be coming from a small storage room beside the suite door.

A suspicious fire in Saskatoon caused around $30,000 in damages. Saskatoon Fire Department

The suite was vacant at the time of the fire.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it will continue its portion of the investigation.