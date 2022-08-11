Suspicious Saskatoon fire causes $30,000 in damages

Roughly $30,000 in damages was caused by a suspicious fire in the 500 block of Avenue W South in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.
A fire crew at a community event was approached by someone saying they saw smoke coming out of the apartment building.
Police were on scene and reported a fire was coming from the basement of the building.
The Saskatoon Fire Department brought the fire under control at 8:11 p.m., and the fire was found to be coming from a small storage room beside the suite door.
The suite was vacant at the time of the fire.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it will continue its portion of the investigation.
