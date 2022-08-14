Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Injured hiker rescued near Ladyslipper Lake

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 3:28 pm
PENSAR required their fixed line helicopter team (CDFL) due to the steep terrain where the victim was located. View image in full screen
PENSAR required their fixed line helicopter team (CDFL) due to the steep terrain where the victim was located. PENSAR / Facebook

An injured hiker was rescued near Ladyslipper Lake in Cathedrals Provincial Park on Friday.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) responded to a call from BC ambulance crews to assist in the rescue.

PENSAR required their fixed line helicopter team (CDFL) due to the steep terrain where the victim was located.

Read more: Keremeos Search and Rescue shuts down due to lack of volunteers

“After evaluating the situation, the CDFL Team conducted a long line extraction and lifted the subject into an area where the subject was then loaded into the helicopter and flown back to Penticton,” read the PENSAR Facebook post.

The man was then transported to awaiting ambulance crews.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Long road ahead for rock climber who fell 40 feet' Long road ahead for rock climber who fell 40 feet
Long road ahead for rock climber who fell 40 feet – Jul 19, 2022
PENSAR tagPenticton Search and Rescue taghelicopter rescue tagInjured hiker tagHiker Rescued tagCathedrals Provincial Park tagLadyslipper Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers