Injured hiker rescued near Ladyslipper Lake

An injured hiker was rescued near Ladyslipper Lake in Cathedrals Provincial Park on Friday.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) responded to a call from BC ambulance crews to assist in the rescue.

PENSAR required their fixed line helicopter team (CDFL) due to the steep terrain where the victim was located.

“After evaluating the situation, the CDFL Team conducted a long line extraction and lifted the subject into an area where the subject was then loaded into the helicopter and flown back to Penticton,” read the PENSAR Facebook post.

The man was then transported to awaiting ambulance crews.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

