Pedestrian, 75, dead after being struck by vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.: OPP

OPP say a pedestrian has died in hospital after a collision Friday in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say around 7:55 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mann Avenue and Rutherford Drive.

A vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, who was then rushed to hospital.

Police say the 75-year-old pedestrian died in hospital on Saturday. Their identity has not been released.

OPP did not specify whether the driver is facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

