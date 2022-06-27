Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck: Oxford County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:52 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
On Friday, at 4:20 p.m., Oxford County OPP received a report of a collision after a dump truck collided with a pedestrian on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township. The Canadian Press file

OPP are investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck in Oxford County on Friday.

At 4:20 p.m., police received a report of a collision on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Read more: Suspect arrested in north London, Ont. cyclist assault: police

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where they later died.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as Bradley Determann, 26, of Erin, Ont.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Woman seriously injured after car and dump truck collide in Hamilton Township' Woman seriously injured after car and dump truck collide in Hamilton Township
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagInvestigation tagFatal Collision tagPedestrian tagPedestrian Struck tagOxford County tagDump Truck tagBlandford-Blenheim Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers