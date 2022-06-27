Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck: Oxford County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck in Oxford County on Friday.

At 4:20 p.m., police received a report of a collision on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where they later died.

The victim has been identified as Bradley Determann, 26, of Erin, Ont.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

