Crime

Roads reopen after ‘active incident’ on Langside Street in Winnipeg

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 11:20 am
Early Friday morning, police alerted residents of an "active incident" in the 300 block of Furby St. in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Early Friday morning, police alerted residents of an "active incident" in the 300 block of Furby St. in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Early Sunday morning, police alerted residents of an “active incident” in the 300 block of Furby St. in Winnipeg.

Police later clarified with Global News they attended the 300 block of Langside for a search warrant.

“An active situation presented itself, and multiple police resources were deployed during the night,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

Several suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.

Roads were blocked off on Furby St. and Langside St. between Portage Ave. and Broadway Ave. before 7 a.m., but have since reopened.

Police say more information about the incident is expected to be released.

