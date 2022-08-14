Roads reopen after ‘active incident’ on Langside Street in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Early Sunday morning, police alerted residents of an “active incident” in the 300 block of Furby St. in Winnipeg.

Police later clarified with Global News they attended the 300 block of Langside for a search warrant.

“An active situation presented itself, and multiple police resources were deployed during the night,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

Several suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.

Roads were blocked off on Furby St. and Langside St. between Portage Ave. and Broadway Ave. before 7 a.m., but have since reopened.

Police say more information about the incident is expected to be released.

Furby St. and Langside St between Portage Ave. and Broadway Ave. are currently blocked due to an active incident in the 300 block of Furby St. The situation has resolved itself and police expect the area to soon be re-opened. Police request alternate routes be taken. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 14, 2022

