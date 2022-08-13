Male pedestrian injured in Toronto waterfront collision: police

A man is in hospital after he was struck by a car while walking near Toronto’s waterfront on Friday evening, police say.
In a tweet sent at 9:24 p.m. Friday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road for reports a pedestrian had been struck.
Police found a man suffering with injuries who was tended to by Toronto paramedics. Police said, in an update, that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
Lake Shore Road West was closed eastbound at British Columbia Road immediately following the collision. Roads have since reopened.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments