Traffic

Male pedestrian injured in Toronto waterfront collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 10:03 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man is in hospital after he was struck by a car while walking near Toronto’s waterfront on Friday evening, police say.

In a tweet sent at 9:24 p.m. Friday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Police found a man suffering with injuries who was tended to by Toronto paramedics. Police said, in an update, that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Lake Shore Road West was closed eastbound at British Columbia Road immediately following the collision. Roads have since reopened.

