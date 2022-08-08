Police investigating after head-on collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a head-on collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said vehicles collided on Lakeshore Boulevard West at Rees Street at around 5:19 p.m.

Officers said the vehicles collided head on.

Toronto paramedics said officials were assessing two patients.

It was not immediately clear the severity of their injuries.

Police said there are delays in the area and urged the public to “consider alternate routes.”

More to come…

