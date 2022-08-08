Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after head-on collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 5:54 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a head-on collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said vehicles collided on Lakeshore Boulevard West at Rees Street at around 5:19 p.m.

Officers said the vehicles collided head on.

Read more: Cruiser stolen with K-9 dog inside, Toronto police say

Toronto paramedics said officials were assessing two patients.

It was not immediately clear the severity of their injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said there are delays in the area and urged the public to “consider alternate routes.”

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagCollision tagTPS tagToronto traffic tagToronto Collision tagSerious collision tagHead On Collision tagLakeshore Boulevard tagrees street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers