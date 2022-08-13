Menu

Comments

Crime

Brampton bishop charged with sexual assault: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 9:28 am
Clive Walters, 58, from Dundalk, Ont., was charged by Peel police. View image in full screen
Clive Walters, 58, from Dundalk, Ont., was charged by Peel police. PRP/Handout

A bishop based in Brampton has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the charge came as a result of a sexual assault investigation by the force’s special victims unit.

At an unknown date, someone attended a church in the area of Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, Brampton, according to police. While they were at the church, they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Read more: Toronto internet technician charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

On Friday, police arrested Clive Walters, 58, from Dundalk, Ont. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, Peel police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said.

Crime tagSexual Assault tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagChurch tagDundalk tag

