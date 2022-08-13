Brampton bishop charged with sexual assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A bishop based in Brampton has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the charge came as a result of a sexual assault investigation by the force’s special victims unit.

At an unknown date, someone attended a church in the area of Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, Brampton, according to police. While they were at the church, they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

On Friday, police arrested Clive Walters, 58, from Dundalk, Ont. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, Peel police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said.

