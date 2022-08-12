Menu

Crime

Charges laid, victim identified in fatal London Hwy. 401 collision involving cyclist

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 12, 2022 3:10 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London, Ont., on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London, Ont., on Thursday. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Charges have been laid and a 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in London, Ont., on Thursday involving a cyclist and transport truck, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police say a man on a bicycle was struck by a passing vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Colonel Talbot Road around 5:18 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police said the victim, Steven Panula, 55, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Read more: Serious collision on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road deemed fatal: OPP

Police said the suspect vehicle was located at a nearby location and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, Ramandeep Dhesi, 33, of Brantford, faces charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and adult failure to remain, according to the OPP.

Dhesi has been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 were fully reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Bicycles are prohibited on the 400-series highways under the Highway Traffic Act.

