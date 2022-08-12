Charges laid, victim identified in fatal London Hwy. 401 collision involving cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid and a 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in London, Ont., on Thursday involving a cyclist and transport truck, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police say a man on a bicycle was struck by a passing vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Colonel Talbot Road around 5:18 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police said the victim, Steven Panula, 55, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Police said the suspect vehicle was located at a nearby location and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The accused, Ramandeep Dhesi, 33, of Brantford, faces charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and adult failure to remain, according to the OPP.

Dhesi has been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 were fully reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Bicycles are prohibited on the 400-series highways under the Highway Traffic Act.

#MiddlesexOPP continue to investigate a fatal collision of cyclist on #Hwy401 EB at Colonel Talbot Road @CityofLdnOnt. Lanes are reduced, and traffic is beginning to back up. Please be #patient Expected to be closed at least another hour. @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/EbJbn7ARFo — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2022