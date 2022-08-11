Serious collision on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road deemed fatal: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont., Thursday morning has been deemed fatal, according to Middlesex OPP.

At 5:18 a.m., police responded to a collision on the 401 at Colonel Talbot Road involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

View image in full screen Fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

View image in full screen OPP officers investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

View image in full screen Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The victim’s identity has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

OPP said the vehicle was located at another location after reportedly fleeing the scene and the driver was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re not sure what the individual is doing on the highway. But we do know that cyclists and bicycles are not allowed on our 400 series highways in Ontario,” said Middlesex OPP Const. Jeff Hare. “As unfortunate as this is, this is a reminder that cars are travelling at very high speeds out here and they’re not looking for cyclists or pedestrians for that matter.”

#MiddlesexOPP continue to investigate a fatal collision of cyclist on #Hwy401 EB at Colonel Talbot Road @CityofLdnOnt. Lanes are reduced, and traffic is beginning to back up. Please be #patient Expected to be closed at least another hour. @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/EbJbn7ARFo — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2022

The southbound exit ramp at Colonel Talbot Road remains closed and the 401 is down to one lane in the area.

Hare anticipates that the highway will be open to additional lanes of traffic within the next hour but that’s “based on the investigation being conducted.”

Officers said drivers should slow down when travelling through the area.