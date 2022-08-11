Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious collision on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road deemed fatal: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 8:11 am
Middlesex County OPP investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Middlesex County OPP investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A serious collision impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont., Thursday morning has been deemed fatal, according to Middlesex OPP.

Read more: Lake Erie search underway for missing Port Burwell boater: OPP

At 5:18 a.m., police responded to a collision on the 401 at Colonel Talbot Road involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022 View image in full screen
Fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
OPP officers investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022 View image in full screen
OPP officers investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022 View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the eastbound lane near Colonel Talbot Road, London. August 11, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The victim’s identity has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP said the vehicle was located at another location after reportedly fleeing the scene and the driver was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We’re not sure what the individual is doing on the highway. But we do know that cyclists and bicycles are not allowed on our 400 series highways in Ontario,” said Middlesex OPP Const. Jeff Hare. “As unfortunate as this is, this is a reminder that cars are travelling at very high speeds out here and they’re not looking for cyclists or pedestrians for that matter.”

The southbound exit ramp at Colonel Talbot Road remains closed and the 401 is down to one lane in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Hare anticipates that the highway will be open to additional lanes of traffic within the next hour but that’s “based on the investigation being conducted.”

Officers said drivers should slow down when travelling through the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont taghighway 401 tagmiddlesex opp tagSerious Crash tagVehicle Collision tagcolonel talbot road tagEast Bound tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers