Fire

Evacuation alerts issued for Richter Mountain wildfire near Osoyoos

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:22 pm
The Richter Mountain Fire is now measured at 40 hectares. View image in full screen
The Richter Mountain Fire is now measured at 40 hectares.

A new wildfire sparked 17 kilometres west of Osoyoos has already prompted the BC Wildfire Service to recommend that residents in the area be prepared to leave their homes.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for the Sumac Road area, along Highway 3 due to the Richter Mountain wildfire.

B.C. wildfires: Evacuated Olalla residents allowed to return home

It started along Highway 3 Thursday night and is currently mapped at 40 hectares and is being worked on by both BC Wildfire Crews and the Keremeos fire department.

‘Tears of joy’: Olalla, B.C. residents relieved to return home

It is currently classified as out of control and there are 33 BC WIldfire personnel responding, one water tender and aerial resources being used.

DriveBC indicates there was a car fire between Chopaka Road and Nighthawk Road on Highway 3, and the stretch of road was closed late last night. It’s currently open to single-lane alternating traffic.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
south okanagan tagHighway 3 tagroad closure tagKeremeos tagCar Fire tagRichter Mountain wildfire tagBC Wildfire 2022 tagWildfires 2022 tag

