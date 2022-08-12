White nationalist Paul Fromm to make second run for mayor of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known white nationalist is making another run to be the mayor of Hamilton.

Paul Fromm, 73, whose been a part of an organization defending websites promoting Holocaust denial, has officially registered as a candidate for city halls’ top job.

The founder of the Canadian Association for Free Expression (CAFE), a non-profit that has intervened in several human rights cases across Canada, signed on for the second time having registered as a candidate in the 2018 election.

He finished seventh among 15 candidates in that campaign.

Fromm, a former school teacher, moved to Hamilton Mountain in early 2018 following attempted 2010 and 2014 mayoral runs in Mississauga promoting an anti-immigration platform.

Six are now on the city’s list as viable candidates in the Oct. 24 vote which includes former NDP leader Andrea Horwath, former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce boss Keanin Loomis, and former mayor and Liberal MP Bob Bratina.

The past head of the city’s taxi drivers’ union, Ejaz Butt, and a street preacher who participated in the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, Solomon Ikhuiwu, have also registered as candidates.