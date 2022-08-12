Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man arrested, weapons seized after 10-hour standoff in northern N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: August 12' Global News Morning New Brunswick: August 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Graeme Benjamin on Global New Brunswick.

A man is in custody and several weapons were seized following a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours in northern New Brunswick last week.

In a release, police said members of the Chaleur Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Madran, N.B., on Aug. 5 around 5:30 a.m. It said the warrant was executed on behalf of the police service in Gatineau, Que.

Members of the RCMP emergency response team, along with members of the BNPP Regional Police, also assisted.

“When police arrived on scene, a firearm was discharged several times inside the home,” the release said. “A perimeter was set up, and some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.”

Read more: Moncton-area outages leave 50K residents without power, RCMP investigates

Story continues below advertisement

It said additional RCMP teams responded to the scene, including police dog services, the crisis negotiation team, explosives disposal units, an RCMP drone and the northeast RCMP crime reduction unit.

“After approximately 10.5 hours, at around 4 p.m., a 41-year-old man surrendered to police without incident, and was taken into custody,” the release said. “Police seized a firearm and ammunition during the arrest. No one was injured during the police operation.”

The release added that the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

The following day, on Aug. 6, the 41-year-old was transferred into the custody of the Gatineau police service. New Brunswick RCMP officers also returned to the property and seized several loaded firearms, including some that are prohibited, as well as ammunition and other prohibited weapons.

Trending Stories
A man is in custody and several loaded guns were seized after a police operation last week. View image in full screen
A man is in custody and several loaded guns were seized after a police operation last week. New Brunswick RCMP

“We would like to thank the community for their support and patience, as well as our many partners for their assistance during this lengthy operation,” said Sgt. Roch Lizotte of the Chaleur Region Detachment in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident was well managed by our resources to protect the public and our police resources on scene. We constantly assess every situation to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions and possible measures to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Read more: Man, woman killed in house fire near Sackville, N.B.

Lizotte confirmed in an interview that the 41-year-old man lives in Madran and said the RCMP investigation into the events of Aug. 5 is ongoing.

In a statement, Renée-Anne St-Amant, spokesperson for the Gatineau police, said the individual was the subject of four arrest warrants for the “non-respect of several conditions, one of which was related to the non-respect of a condition on the sex offender registry.”

St-Amant said while the man lives in New Brunswick, Gatineau police had the warrants because the original offences were committed in their judicial district.

She said the man, identified as Marc-André Boudreau, is slated to appear before the court of Quebec for failure to comply with his conditions.

Click to play video: 'RCMP warns foreign powers using spyware to monitor MPs’ devices' RCMP warns foreign powers using spyware to monitor MPs’ devices
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagWeapons tagStandoff tagPolice standoff tagGuns Seized tagWeapons Seized tagpolice operation tagGatineau Police tagloaded firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers