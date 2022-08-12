Man arrested, weapons seized after 10-hour standoff in northern N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody and several weapons were seized following a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours in northern New Brunswick last week.

In a release, police said members of the Chaleur Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Madran, N.B., on Aug. 5 around 5:30 a.m. It said the warrant was executed on behalf of the police service in Gatineau, Que.

Members of the RCMP emergency response team, along with members of the BNPP Regional Police, also assisted.

“When police arrived on scene, a firearm was discharged several times inside the home,” the release said. “A perimeter was set up, and some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.”

Story continues below advertisement

It said additional RCMP teams responded to the scene, including police dog services, the crisis negotiation team, explosives disposal units, an RCMP drone and the northeast RCMP crime reduction unit.

“After approximately 10.5 hours, at around 4 p.m., a 41-year-old man surrendered to police without incident, and was taken into custody,” the release said. “Police seized a firearm and ammunition during the arrest. No one was injured during the police operation.”

The release added that the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

The following day, on Aug. 6, the 41-year-old was transferred into the custody of the Gatineau police service. New Brunswick RCMP officers also returned to the property and seized several loaded firearms, including some that are prohibited, as well as ammunition and other prohibited weapons.

View image in full screen A man is in custody and several loaded guns were seized after a police operation last week. New Brunswick RCMP

“We would like to thank the community for their support and patience, as well as our many partners for their assistance during this lengthy operation,” said Sgt. Roch Lizotte of the Chaleur Region Detachment in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident was well managed by our resources to protect the public and our police resources on scene. We constantly assess every situation to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions and possible measures to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Lizotte confirmed in an interview that the 41-year-old man lives in Madran and said the RCMP investigation into the events of Aug. 5 is ongoing.

In a statement, Renée-Anne St-Amant, spokesperson for the Gatineau police, said the individual was the subject of four arrest warrants for the “non-respect of several conditions, one of which was related to the non-respect of a condition on the sex offender registry.”

St-Amant said while the man lives in New Brunswick, Gatineau police had the warrants because the original offences were committed in their judicial district.

She said the man, identified as Marc-André Boudreau, is slated to appear before the court of Quebec for failure to comply with his conditions.

Advertisement