Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Man, woman killed in house fire near Sackville, N.B.

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: August 11' Global News Morning New Brunswick: August 11
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Two people in New Brunswick died in a house fire in a rural community about eight kilometres east of Sackville.

The New Brunswick RCMP said the fire broke out on Goose Lake Road in the community of Midgic just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

A 62-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were suspected to be inside the home at the time of the fire, and had died, according to Sackville RCMP Sgt. Brian Villers.

Trending Stories

Read more: Horizon Health Network launches pilot project in wake of ER death

Villers did not provide further details.

A third adult lives in the home, but they were at work at the time. Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting them with emergency lodging, meals and other essentials.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Suzanne Lapointe. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagFatal Fire taghouse fire death taggoose lake road fire tagmidgic tagmidgic fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers