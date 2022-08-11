Man, woman killed in house fire near Sackville, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people in New Brunswick died in a house fire in a rural community about eight kilometres east of Sackville.

The New Brunswick RCMP said the fire broke out on Goose Lake Road in the community of Midgic just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

A 62-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were suspected to be inside the home at the time of the fire, and had died, according to Sackville RCMP Sgt. Brian Villers.

Villers did not provide further details.

A third adult lives in the home, but they were at work at the time. Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting them with emergency lodging, meals and other essentials.

— With files from Suzanne Lapointe.