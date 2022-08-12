Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate new ‘grandparent scam’ cases in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 10:28 am
Hamilton Police say they're investigating more cases in which residents have been exposed to a "grandparent" phone scam.
Hamilton Police say they're investigating more cases in which residents have been exposed to a "grandparent" phone scam. File / Getty Images

Hamilton police have issued another alert to residents about a popular “grandparent” phone scam that continues to attract victims across southern Ontario.

Investigators say they’ve started a probe into four cases this past week in which victims received calls from persons posing as grandchildren who claim they’ve been arrested and need financial assistance.

“It’s believed that the same suspect or suspects are involved in these crimes due to the similarity in details,” Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

Read more: Police say Niagara Falls resident out $11K after falling victim to grandson arrest scam

“The ‘fraudsters’ will ask the victim to keep the call private and not alert other family members about the situation. In some instances, they even pass the phone to an accomplice pretending to be a lawyer or law enforcement official.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton, Toronto, Halton and Niagara Police services say they have been dealing with cases connected with the lucrative scam since 2017.

People who have fallen victim to the crime include a 76-year-old Niagara woman who lost $11,000 in February when a fake call from a grandchild asked for bail money following a supposed drug seizure by authorities from his vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days' Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days

“The victim was advised that an ‘officer Henderson’ would arrange a courier to pick up the money at victim’s residence in the city of Niagara Falls,” Niagara Police spokesperson Const. Phil Gavin said in a release.

Trending Stories

Gavin said detectives investigated 11 similar incidents that month.

A Toronto senior lost $25,000 to the scam that same month after receiving a phone call in early February by someone claiming to be an RCMP officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“He said something about a grandson. Well, I don’t have a grandson, but I said, ‘nephew?’ He said that my nephew had been found at the wrong place at the wrong time. … They discovered three pounds of marijuana in the back, I guess, in the trunk. … I said to him, ‘Well, are you looking for bail?’ And of course, that led right into what he wanted,” said Bill, whose last name Global News has decided not to provide.

Read more: Toronto senior loses $25K in popular ‘grandparent scam’

Toronto Police say they’ve investigated over 100 similar “grandparent” fraud cases since March 2021

“Not all of them have been successful, but many of them have been for a total of what we can calculate over a million dollars in damages in the last year alone,” Toronto Police Det. David Coffey told Global News.

“It’s likely much higher than that because not everybody reports the crime.”

Hamilton Police are urging residents to be cautious of suspicious phone calls from alleged family members in trouble.

“Never provide personal information over the telephone, text or email. The police will never request payment by money, service business, iTunes/Google Pay, Credit gift cards or bitcoins,” Bharaj said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with knowledge or information about a recent phone scam can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Caryn Lieberman

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara Region tagHamilton Police Service tagPhone Scam tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagGrandparent scam tagphone fraud tagindy bharaj tagfinancial scams elderly taggrandparent fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers