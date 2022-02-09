Police say Niagara Falls resident out $11K after falling victim to grandson arrest scam

Send this page to someone via email

A grandmother is out $11,000 after she fell victim to an alleged arrest fraud involving a person claiming to be a grandson, according to police in Niagara Falls.

Investigators with Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the episode began when a 76-year-old woman received a call from a supposed grandchild in trouble with authorities following a vehicle search.

The relative claimed he had been arrested as a result of “a substantial drug seizure” while a passenger in a friend’s car last Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

“The male on the phone stated that he needed $12,000 in cash, to be released from jail,” NRPS said in a release.

“The victim was advised that an ‘officer Henderson’ would arrange a courier to pick up the money at victim’s residence in the city of Niagara Falls.”

After the money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account, an alleged courier picked it up at a north end Niagara Falls home around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect, which the victim said sounded like a family member, is a man with a thin build believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, five feet 10 inches, wearing a long white jacket.

Detectives are investigating 11 other similar incidents that have occurred in Niagara Region since early February.

“To date, victims have had more than $70,000 stolen,” an NRPS spokesperson said.

“An additional $24,000 involved attempts where the victims realized it was a scam and didn’t send money.”

Anyone with details on the recent frauds can reach out to Niagara police.

Information about such scams can be seen on the Canadian Anti-Fraud website.

