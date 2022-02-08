Hamilton police release surveillance footage in Westdale break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a break and enter in the city’s Westdale neighbourhood.

On Monday night, investigators say a male entered a student house located on Broadway Avenue, between Sussex and Main Street West, without consent.

According to police, a resident inside the house heard the sound of the front door and encountered the male inside, who then fled the area.

Police are describing the suspect as having a medium build, wearing a black hooded jacket (with white embroidery on the left chest area), blue jeans (with a red mark or patch on the left thigh area) and black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

PPolice are looking to speak with witnesses and are asking for more video surveillance that could help them identify the suspect, by calling investigators at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.