Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 71-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a sexual assault that was reported at a home in the Forest Hill neighbourhood early Thursday.

According to police, a sexual assault was reported at a home near Forest Hill Drive and Westmount Road at around 1:30 a.m.

They say that a stranger broke into the home and sexually assaulted a woman.

Police say the victim was not injured as a result of the attack.

A man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and breaking and entering to commit a sexual assault.

