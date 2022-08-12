Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 9:48 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 71-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a sexual assault that was reported at a home in the Forest Hill neighbourhood early Thursday.

According to police, a sexual assault was reported at a home near Forest Hill Drive and Westmount Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Read more: 12-year-old facing assault charges stemming from dog spray incident in Kitchener: police

They say that a stranger broke into the home and sexually assaulted a woman.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim was not injured as a result of the attack.

Read more: Police issue warning after 3 Dodge Rams stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood in 1 night

A man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and breaking and entering to commit a sexual assault.

