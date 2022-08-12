Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 71-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a sexual assault that was reported at a home in the Forest Hill neighbourhood early Thursday.
According to police, a sexual assault was reported at a home near Forest Hill Drive and Westmount Road at around 1:30 a.m.
They say that a stranger broke into the home and sexually assaulted a woman.
Police say the victim was not injured as a result of the attack.
A man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and breaking and entering to commit a sexual assault.
