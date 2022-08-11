Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian man facing charges of sexually abusing young children in Cambodia

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 9:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian man faces child abuse charges in Cambodia' Canadian man faces child abuse charges in Cambodia
A Canadian with possible links to Vancouver is facing charges of raping children as young as eight in rural villages in Cambodia. The Child Protection Unit with the Cambodian Children's Fund says the suspect is said to be an executive chef who posed as a doctor conducting medical examinations on his victims. Rumina Daya reports.

WARNING; Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Canadian man has been arrested in Cambodia and charged with sexually abusing young children between the ages of eight and 12.

Investigators from the Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested the suspect this week.

A 43-year-old Canadian man has been charged with numerous offences including aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault against a child, adding that search warrants were executed and evidence seized from the suspect’s residence earlier this month.

According to the CPU, which is part of the Cambodian Children’s Fund, the alleged crimes initially occurred last month in Kandal province, when the suspect arrived in a village on a motorcycle. He allegedly told villagers he was a medical professional and was there to conduct health checks on children.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cambodia sees its first death from COVID-19 a year into pandemic

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China' Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China
Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China – Sep 29, 2021

According to the CPU, the suspect has been remanded into custody to face trial.

Trending Stories

The CPU says Task Force ECHO22 is being assisted by the RCMP in Canada and Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of a Canadian detained in Cambodia.

Consular officials are liaising with local authorities to gather more information.

Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed at this time.

RCMP in Ottawa did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cambodia tagChild Sex Charges tagChild Protection Unit tagCanadian man detained child sex charges tagCanadian man in Cambodia tagChild Protection Unit Cambodia tagMan detained in Cambodia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers