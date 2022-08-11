Canadian man facing charges of sexually abusing young children in Cambodia

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING; Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Canadian man has been arrested in Cambodia and charged with sexually abusing young children between the ages of eight and 12.

Investigators from the Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested the suspect this week.

A 43-year-old Canadian man has been charged with numerous offences including aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault against a child, adding that search warrants were executed and evidence seized from the suspect’s residence earlier this month.

According to the CPU, which is part of the Cambodian Children’s Fund, the alleged crimes initially occurred last month in Kandal province, when the suspect arrived in a village on a motorcycle. He allegedly told villagers he was a medical professional and was there to conduct health checks on children.

According to the CPU, the suspect has been remanded into custody to face trial.

The CPU says Task Force ECHO22 is being assisted by the RCMP in Canada and Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of a Canadian detained in Cambodia.

Consular officials are liaising with local authorities to gather more information.

Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed at this time.

RCMP in Ottawa did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

— with files from Rumina Daya