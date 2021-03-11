Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Cambodia sees its first death from COVID-19 a year into pandemic

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 11, 2021 2:03 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: WHO says second year of pandemic ‘could be tougher’' Coronavirus: WHO says second year of pandemic ‘could be tougher’
WATCH: Coronavirus: WHO says second year of pandemic 'could be tougher' – Jan 13, 2021

Cambodia reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday amid its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, after a 50-year-old man succumbed to the virus after testing positive less than two weeks ago.

With just 1,124 coronavirus infections recorded in total, Cambodia has among the fewest cases in Asia, although a sharp rise in infections since Feb. 20 has seen its overall tally more than double.

The man died mid-morning local time on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Asia-Pacific countries won’t see coronavirus vaccinations until mid-2021, WHO says

It said he tested positive on Feb. 27 and was a driver for a Chinese national who lived in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, who was also infected.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million people is located next to Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, which have all been successful in keeping coronavirus outbreaks under control.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty)

Click to play video 'Asia sees second wave of coronavirus' Asia sees second wave of coronavirus
Asia sees second wave of coronavirus – Jul 27, 2020
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus DeathsasiaCambodiacambodia coronaviruscambodia covidcambodia covid deathcoronavirus cambodia

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers