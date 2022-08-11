Menu

Canada

Princeton tourism gets a boost through new funds

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 4:14 pm
Princeton received $750,000 from the federal government this week to be spent on revitalizing the downtown core of the community, and to enhance a visitor centre and RV campground for future visitors. View image in full screen
Princeton received $750,000 from the federal government this week to be spent on revitalizing the downtown core of the community, and to enhance a visitor centre and RV campground for future visitors.

A B.C. town hard hit by the onslaught of climate disasters has been given a financial boost.

Princeton received $750,000 from the federal government this week to be spent on revitalizing the downtown core of the community, and to enhance a visitor centre and RV campground for future visitors.

The money, made available from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, will allow for various upgrades, including installing RV pads and an accessible washroom at a campground, a boardwalk at the visitors’ centre, and wheelchair-accessible sidewalks in the town centre.

“We are so appreciative of the funding,” Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said in a press release.

“Rural economies were severely impacted by COVID, forest fires and most recently flooding due to the atmospheric river system in November. Investing into economic development to increase our tourism sector will help make our local and regional economy more resilient.“

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

