Jamie Ellacott facing more sexual assault charges linked to Lethbridge gymnastics facility

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have laid additional charges of sexual assault against a local gymnastics coach. This time, they involve three more children who attended the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy.

Jamie Ellacott, 33, was first charged on July 12 with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a seven year old he was coaching at the north Lethbridge gym.

Police said following further investigation, three additional victims were identified. The young girls, aged 10, 12 and 14, were allegedly assaulted during sessions at the facility in May.

Ellacott was arrested without incident on Aug. 10 and charged with three further counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Ellacott was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Aug. 31. He is bound by numerous conditions, including no contact with any of the victims or witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

In a July 14 statement posted to the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy’s Facebook page, owner Andrea Seright said she was “beyond shocked at the news” of the initial charge and expressed her concern and sorrow for everyone involved.

“Jamie has been removed from his coaching duties, as well as his access to the gym and the students as soon as we found out,” the statement continued.

Global News has reached out to the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy for further comment on the new charges.

The Alberta Gymnastics Federation said it suspended Ellacott after being informed of his arrest last month. The 33 year old is unable to attend any AGF or Gymnastics Canada events or activities in any capacity.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 22014303.

-With files from Danica Ferris