Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old

A gymnastics coach in Lethbridge has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

On July 5, police responded to allegations of sexual assault of a seven-year-old while the child was attending a session at Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy on the 3200 block of 32 Street North.

An investigation by Lethbridge Police Service alleged the assaults happened in May and June 2022.

Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Ellacott was released from custody following a judicial interim release hearing on Wednesday. His release was conditional on a number of conditions, including:

-no contact with the victim

-no contact or communication directly or indirectly with any person under the age of 16 unless in the presence of a responsible adult

-prohibited from attending any public swimming area, school and school yard, daycare, youth shelter or public library

-prohibited from seeking or maintaining any employment or volunteer position involving a position of trust or authority over a person under the age of 16

LPS officers also notified the Alberta Gymnastics Federation, the provincial governing body for the sport.

Lethbridge police said at the time no other victims have been identified or have come forward.

