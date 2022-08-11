OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murder in stabbing death of boyfriend

Send this page to someone via email

A popular OnlyFans and Instagram model has been arrested and charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise condo in April.

Courtney Clenney, who uses the name Courtney Tailor online, was charged with murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii, as per police reports.

Clenney, 26, will eventually be extradited to Miami-Dade County to face trial for the killing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

On April 3, the day of the stabbing, video footage of what appears to be Clenney, covered in blood on the balcony of the Miami condo, was released by TMZ. Police later reported Clenney stabbed Obumseli, 27, once in the chest.

Clenney and her lawyer claimed Obumseli was an abusive partner and she was acting out of self-defence. There were no charges filed at the time.

The model’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, said Clenney was in Hawaii to attend rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defence in this matter. Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force,” Prieto told Fox News on Wednesday.

“Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department.”

Throughout the years, Clenney has garnered a large audience online and now has two million followers on Instagram.

Clenney’s arrest warrant is still sealed by police, but is expected to be opened following a press conference with State Attorney Katherine Fernandez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales on Thursday afternoon, NBC Miami reported.

Upon hearing that Clenney had not been charged, the family of Obumseli was outraged. Through their lawyer, they released the following statement: “Although the family is still mourning the untimely death of Mr. Obumseli, we believe that once a full investigation is done Ms. Clenney will be held to account for taking the life of Mr. Obumseli.”

Obumseli’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, also posted about the killing on Instagram, calling for a “thorough investigation into Toby’s murder.”

Jeffrey Obumseli claimed Clenney was being treated differently because of “her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”

“She had no injuries to support her story of imminent danger,” Jeffrey Obumseli wrote in the Instagram post. He suggested “foul play” was involved in his brother’s death.

“Courtney still has yet to explain exactly what happened leading up to Toby’s murder,” he wrote. “We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence. We want to see that justice is served.”

Alternatively, Clenney’s lawyer told Fox News that Obumseli was “mentally, emotionally and physically abusive with Courtney.”

“That tragic night, there was a physical altercation, and Courtney had no choice but to defend herself,” Prieto said.

“It is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime,” he continued. “Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge. ”