Crime

London, Ont. man, 27, sought for 2nd-degree murder in fatal east end stabbing: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2022 10:51 am
Antony Centeno-So, 27, of London. View image in full screen
Antony Centeno-So, 27, of London. London Police Service/Handout

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old London, Ont. man wanted in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing in the city’s east end, police said Thursday.

Antony Centeno-So is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Devon Cherrey-Rooke on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot near Clarke Road and Dundas Street around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.

Read more: No arrests after man, 31, fatally stabbed in east London, Ont. on Sunday: police

Cherrey-Rooke was located by emergency crews at the scene and was rushed to hospital where he died a short time later of a fatal stab wound, police said.

Police say Cherrey-Rooke and Centeno-So were known to each other, and say the 27-year-old suspect remains at large.

“The accused has not been located, and as such, a photo of him is being released,” police said in a statement.

Few other details have been released in connection with the case, the city’s fourth homicide of 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
