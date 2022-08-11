City shifts to ‘providing information’ as Vancouver DTES decampment enters day 2

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts to remove a homeless encampment from East Hastings Street in Vancouver resumed Wednesday, with city staff shifting their focus to “providing information” to unhoused people.

The move comes a day after efforts to decamp the 100 block descended into chaos Tuesday, with both police and activists making allegations of assault.

Hastings Street near Main Street has become the site of the city’s latest encampment, with scores of structures including tents and tarps clustered in front of buildings on both sides of the street. Late last month, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry issued an order to clear the structures citing fire risk.

In a Wednesday afternoon media release, the city said staff work trying to approach people with “respect and sensitivity,” and support the “voluntary removal of tents and belongings through conversation.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Staff heard from community members yesterday that more clarity and information would be appreciated regarding storage and other services, as there is still some confusion regarding availability of storage options and other services,” the city said.

“We have concentrated our efforts today (Wednesday) on providing this information.”

2:12 Chaos as City of Vancouver staff move in on East Hastings tent and structures Chaos as City of Vancouver staff move in on East Hastings tent and structures

While police were on hand during the decampment efforts on Tuesday, both the city and the Vancouver Police Department say a large police presence ± and subsequent altercation — later in the afternoon — were not related to the structure removal.

Staff at the Carnegie Centre called police around 3 p.m. to report someone throwing computers and “behaving erratically,” the city said.

A crowd formed while the man was being arrested, which became “combative” according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chaos erupts on East Hastings Street as Vancouver staff start clearing tents

Vancouver police allege several officers were arrested during the ensuing “melee”, while area activists alleged the heavy police presence created a threatening environment and that officers used excessive force.

In the meantime, questions remain about where the displaced people from Hastings Street will go.

Unlike when the city cleared the Strathcona Park homeless camp, provincial officials have not stepped up with housing for those living on the street.

“I really don’t have any other options,” one man, who did not give his name, told Global News Tuesday.

“So I’m probably just going to stay where I am until they seize my belongings or they provide somewhere that’s adequate and safe to go.”