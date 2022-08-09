City of Vancouver staff to start removing tents along East Hastings Street

City of Vancouver crews will begin removing homeless encampment tents along Hastings Street on Tuesday.
Staff will start along the stretch between Gore Avenue and Abbott Street in the Downtown Eastside, the city said in a statement. The removal will begin with the highest-risk areas and then continue over the coming weeks.
Staff will be providing temporary storage to secure people’s personal belongings.
The original fire order to remove the tents came from Vancouver Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry on July 25.
“We recognize that this work will have an emotional impact on the community and everyone involved,” the City of Vancouver said. “City staff will be seeking to conduct the work with thoughtfulness and care of the residents and their circumstances.”
The City of Vancouver’s street and traffic bylaw prohibits structures on sidewalks and staff said they have been working with the community and non-profit organizations on a thoughtful, phased approach for structure removal to adhere to the fire order issued in July.
