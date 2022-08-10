Woman, 89, dies a week after being struck by car in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 89-year-old woman has died a week after being hit by a vehicle crossing a street in Mimico, police say.

Toronto police said collision happened at around 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 3 when a car travelling south on Royal York Road made a left-hand turn onto Stanley Avenue.

An 89-year-old woman was then struck by the vehicle, police said. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an update on Wednesday, Toronto police said the woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

“Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators,” police said.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues