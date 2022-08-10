Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, 89, dies a week after being struck by car in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 8:10 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

An 89-year-old woman has died a week after being hit by a vehicle crossing a street in Mimico, police say.

Toronto police said collision happened at around 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 3 when a car travelling south on Royal York Road made a left-hand turn onto Stanley Avenue.

An 89-year-old woman was then struck by the vehicle, police said. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: 89-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mimico

In an update on Wednesday, Toronto police said the woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators,” police said.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagMimico tagRoyal York Road tagToronto pedestrian tagstanley avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers