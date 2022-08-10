Menu

Politics

Brad West to run for second term as Port Coquitlam, B.C. mayor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 7:03 pm
Brad West is seeking a second term as mayor of Port Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Brad West is seeking a second term as mayor of Port Coquitlam. Global News

It’s official, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Mayor Brad West is running for re-election.

The mayor made the announcement via social media Wednesday morning, calling the job “the honour of my life.”

“I am incredibly proud of all the progress, improvements and projects completed over the last 4 years. We are getting things done! And have a lot more to do!” West wrote.

Read more: Mayor says Port Coquitlam mulling B.C.’s toughest anti-smoking bylaw

Completing the revitalization of Port Coquitlam’s downtown, “hold(ing) the line” on taxes, protecting and enhancing parks and greenspaces and addressing public safety concerns are among his top priorities in another term, according to West’s campaign website.

Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam mayor slams COVID protesters’ ‘appropriation’ of Terry Fox monument' Port Coquitlam mayor slams COVID protesters’ ‘appropriation’ of Terry Fox monument
Port Coquitlam mayor slams COVID protesters’ ‘appropriation’ of Terry Fox monument – Jan 29, 2022

West, a former three-term Port Coquitlam city councillor, was first elected mayor in 2018 at age 33, with a dominant 86.1 per cent of the vote.

Since his election as mayor, West has been an outspoken critic on the money laundering file and of the government of China.

Read more: B.C. mayor hopes money laundering inquiry becomes must-see TV

West’s decision to run for mayor officially rules him out as a potential candidate in the race for the BC NDP leadership.

West has also been floated in the past as an NDP successor in Solicitor General Mike Farnworth’s Port Coquitlam riding, something another term as mayor could complicate.

Port Coquitlam residents will go to the polls to elect a new mayor and council on Oct. 15.

