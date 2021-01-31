Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Mayor says Port Coquitlam mulling B.C.’s toughest anti-smoking bylaw

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 6:37 pm
Click to play video 'National Non-Smoking Week' National Non-Smoking Week
The Nova Scotia Lung Association’s, Dr. Mohammed Al-Hamdani, explains how Nova Scotia is doing compared to the rest of Canada when it comes to smoking and vaping, and what’s in place to curb the habit. – Jan 20, 2021

Port Coquitlam city council is mulling new anti-smoking bylaws the city’s mayor says will be the toughest in B.C.

Brad West said the bylaws are in response to numerous complaints from residents about prolific smokers congregating near city hall, Veterans’ Park and Shaughnessy Street.

Read more: North Vancouver city council amends smoking bylaws, raises fines

“I’m not talking about the occasional smoke that’s a nuisance but not really a problem, this is persistent, ongoing smoking to the point where many of our residents don’t feel comfortable coming to certain areas of downtown Port Coquitlam,” he told Global News.

Trending Stories

Under the bylaw, which West said he hopes to see pass in the next two weeks, the fine for smoking in prohibited areas would climb from the current $70 to $250.

Story continues below advertisement

It would ban smoking within 7.5 metres of any public building, in parks, in crosswalks and anywhere people gather, he said.

Read more: Richmond’s public smoking crackdown could net you a $1,000 fine

The city has also hired two new bylaw officers and expanded the hours and days of the week in which they patrol. West said it’s being made clear they’re expected to crack down on the smokers.

“There shouldn’t be no-go zones for groups of people,” West said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SmokingPort CoquitlamBrad WestSmoking BylawPoCoNo smokingport coquitlam mayorpoco mayoranti-smoking bylawpoco smoking
Flyers
More weekly flyers