Canada

People posing as City of Toronto workers attempting to enter homes, get personal info

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 3:05 pm
A City of Toronto maintenance work truck. View image in full screen
A City of Toronto maintenance work truck. File / Global News

Individuals posing as City of Toronto staff have attempted to enter homes and gather personal information, the City warned Wednesday.

In posts on Twitter, the City said it has been notified that people are posing as Toronto Water staff.

Read more: City of Toronto warns of text message scam asking people to pay speeding fines

The post noted that staff are currently conducting testing in the sewer system to identify defects.

But officials said staff don’t need to enter homes to do the work and would never ask for personal information.

Trending Stories

If a resident is unsure of a situation, they’re advised to call the City at 311.

