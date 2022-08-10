People posing as City of Toronto workers attempting to enter homes, get personal info

Individuals posing as City of Toronto staff have attempted to enter homes and gather personal information, the City warned Wednesday.
In posts on Twitter, the City said it has been notified that people are posing as Toronto Water staff.
The post noted that staff are currently conducting testing in the sewer system to identify defects.
But officials said staff don’t need to enter homes to do the work and would never ask for personal information.
If a resident is unsure of a situation, they’re advised to call the City at 311.
