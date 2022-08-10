Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: August 10' Global News Morning Halifax: August 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The former CEO of a Halifax children’s hospital has been sentenced to five months in jail at a provincial facility for using a corporate credit card to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

Tracy Kitch will also be on probation for 12 months following her release, and will be required to pay a victim surcharge of $200, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

During sentencing Wednesday, Judge Paul Scovil said Kitch was a highly paid civil servant who chose to ignore corporate expense provisions in order to benefit financially.

Kitch was convicted of one count of fraud over $5,000 in February. A second charge of breach of trust was stayed.

Read more: Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO guilty of fraud over $5,000

Story continues below advertisement

In his February decision, the judge said she failed to adhere to the high ethical standard her position demanded as head of the IWK Health Centre by making improper personal expenses.

The court heard she used a corporate credit card for personal charges, despite having signed documents that made it clear the practice was not allowed.

The personal charges included flights to Toronto, taxi fares, hotel stays for relatives, iTunes, Netflix, data overages, personal rental cars and parking tickets.

Read more: Expenses of N.S. kids hospital ex-CEO vanished from public record, court told

Kitch resigned from her position at the IWK Health Centre in August 2017 following an independent audit that found she had used her corporate card to bill the hospital about $47,000 in personal expenses. She eventually paid back over $45,000.

A second IWK executive was supposed to go to trial in May on charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, and mischief in relation to data — but the Crown dropped that case because of insufficient evidence.

Kitch is appealing her conviction and has a hearing set in the Court of Appeal Thursday seeking to remain free on bail pending the appeal.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two former IWK Health Centre executives charged' Two former IWK Health Centre executives charged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagIWK tagTracy Kitch tagIWK Children's Hospital tagIWK Expense Scandal tagIWK Fraud tagIWK CEO tagchildren's hospital fraud tagtracy kitch sentenced tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers