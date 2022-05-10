Menu

Canada

Crown drops case against former N.S. hospital executive charged in expense scandal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'New Emergency Department Taking Shape at IWK Health Centre' New Emergency Department Taking Shape at IWK Health Centre
We get an update on the progress of the new and improved IWK Health Centre emergency department, which is slated for completion in 2025 – May 3, 2022

The Crown has dropped its case against a former Halifax children’s hospital executive who was charged in an expense scandal involving the hospital’s former CEO.

Stephen D’Arcy’s trial had been set to begin May 30 on charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, and mischief in relation to data.

During a brief court hearing today, Crown prosecutor Peter Dostal told the judge the case was being discontinued because of insufficient evidence.

Read more: Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO guilty of fraud over $5,000

D’Arcy, the IWK Health Centre’s former chief financial officer, resigned from his post in September 2017 after repaying $17,000 in expenses.

Former hospital CEO Tracy Kitch was found guilty in February on one count of fraud over $5,000 after she used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 worth of personal expenses.

Kitch is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
