Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO guilty of fraud over $5,000

The former CEO of a Halifax children’s hospital has been found guilty of one count of fraud over $5,000.

Judge Paul Scovil says Tracy Kitch breached the strict adherence to the high ethical standard her position demanded.

Scovil says in his decision rendered today in Halifax provincial court that Kitch’s flagrant abuse of flight passes and credit cards were a marked departure from what was expected of her in a position of public trust.

The judge has stayed a second charge of breach of trust.

The Crown alleged Kitch used her corporate credit card to pay for thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses between August 2014 and June 2017.

Sentencing has been set for April 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022.