Canada

Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO guilty of fraud over $5,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2022 10:19 am
Tracy Kitch, centre, the former chief executive of the IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital, heads from provincial court during a break in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The former CEO of a Halifax children’s hospital has been found guilty of one count of fraud over $5,000.

Judge Paul Scovil says Tracy Kitch breached the strict adherence to the high ethical standard her position demanded.

Read more: Former IWK hospital board chairs testify there were no lies in CEO expense claims

Scovil says in his decision rendered today in Halifax provincial court that Kitch’s flagrant abuse of flight passes and credit cards were a marked departure from what was expected of her in a position of public trust.

Trending Stories

The judge has stayed a second charge of breach of trust.

Read more: Expenses of N.S. kids hospital ex-CEO vanished from public record, court told

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown alleged Kitch used her corporate credit card to pay for thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses between August 2014 and June 2017.

Sentencing has been set for April 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
