Crime

Police search for suspect in glass-throwing assault investigation

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 9:30 am
Kingston Police are looking for a suspect in assault case that involved throwing a glass at the victim's face. View image in full screen
Kingston Police are looking for a suspect in assault case that involved throwing a glass at the victim's face. Kingston Police

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an assault that they say occurred last month.

On July 24 at about 1 a.m., while in an establishment on Princess Street between Division Street and Barrie Street, the suspect approached the victim with a drink in their hand.

The person then threw the glass drink in the victim’s face.

Police say the attack was unprovoked, and that the victim was unknown to the attacker at the time.

The victim had to go to the hospital to get their face assessed and treated.

The suspect is described as white with a slim to medium build and long brown hair.

The suspect was wearing dark-framed glasses, a light blue dress/skirt and a tan fedora with a black band.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Const. Joanne Geikie via email at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca. You can also call 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and request to remain anonymous.

