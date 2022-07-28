Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police deem death of man found on roadside not suspicious

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police deem death of man on John Counter Blvd. not suspicious' Kingston Police deem death of man on John Counter Blvd. not suspicious
WATCH: Kingston police continue their investigation into the death of a man found on a roadside. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

John Counter Boulevard from Montreal Street to Maple Street in Kingston, Ont., was closed for almost six hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning while police investigated the death of a 55-year-old local man.

Kingston police along with Kingston Fire and Rescue and Frontenac County Paramedics responded to a call about an unconscious man near the side of the road on John Counter Boulevard a little after 10 p.m.

Attempts to resuscitate the lone male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the death did not appear to be criminal in nature.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that this does not appear to be a suspicious death and no foul play is suspected,” Const. Ash Gutheinz told Global Kingston.

The exact cause of death is still being determined by police.

“The investigation will be continuing at this time with the assistance of the coroners office and a post-mortem will follow,” said Gutheinz.

Police say the man’s family has been notified but a name is not being released at this time.

