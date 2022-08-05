Menu

Crime

Rideshare driver charged with sexual assault: Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 8:24 am
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last month. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last month. Global News

Kingston police have arrested a man in a sexual assault investigation.

Police began the investigation on June 28 after a woman reported that a suspicious vehicle had followed her out of the Tim Hortons parking lot on Princess Street in the middle of the night.

Read more: Kingston police seek sexual assault suspect

Police say they obtained surveillance video of the vehicle and the suspect.

The following week, on July 3 at about 3 a.m., police say a sexual assault occurred at the corner of Colborne and Division streets. The victim is a 24-year-old woman.

“While the victim was walking, an SUV pulled up and the driver identified himself as a rideshare and offered her a ride,” says Kingston police in a press release.

“During the short drive, the driver sexually assaulted the victim.”

Police say when the driver slowed down to stop at a stop sign, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle.

The man allegedly attempted to grab her as she was leaving, but she was able to get out of the vehicle.

On July 17, police located a vehicle matching the SUV’s description and the driver was identified by the patrol officers.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police investigate sexual assault in city’s University District

On July 28, the suspect was located and arrested.

Hassan Al Madani, 51, is charged with sexual assault, harassment by threatening conduct, and harassment by watching and besetting.

