Crime

Charges approved against alleged driver in 2019 hit-and-run that injured 2 police officers

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 6:14 pm
Burnaby RCMP at the scene of a hit and run on Monday that left two officers critically injured. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP appear at the scene of a hit and run on Mon. March 4, 2019, that left two police officers critically injured. Shane MacKichan/Global News

Charges have been approved against the man believed to be behind the wheel in a 2019 hit-and-run that left two police officers injured.

The suspect now faces two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, and one count of public mischief, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Read more: Suspect at large, vehicle recovered in hit-and-run that injured 2 Lower Mainland police officers

According to Burnaby RCMP, the hit-and-run took place on March 4, 2019 in the southern part of the city. The driver used a stolen vehicle, which was found not far from the collision.

The suspect was said to have sped off into oncoming traffic, and officers believed it was too dangerous to pursue. Shortly afterward, he drove into the area where the K9 officers were training their dogs, and struck a police vehicle.

Police still searching for driver in officer involved hit-and-run
Police still searching for driver in officer involved hit-and-run – Mar 5, 2019

The victims were two police officers from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service. One was a Mountie and the other was from the Abbotsford Police Department.

At the time of the accident, BC Emergency Health Services said both were in critical condition.

“This hit and run has had a significant impact on the two officers who were seriously injured while on the job,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the Tuesday statement.

“The investigation has spanned more than three years, with our Criminal Collision Investigation Team working tirelessly to conduct a thorough investigation that has now resulted in charges.”

— with files from Simon Little

