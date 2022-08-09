Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C.’s $10 million plastics fund aims to spur business to cut pollution, says Heyman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 2:32 pm
George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia is increasing funding incentives to businesses to $10 million to develop products to reduce plastic pollution. The environment minister says the province is a North American leader in plastic recycling and the government's CleanBC Plastic Action Fund is looking for more business innovations to cut plastic pollution.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia is increasing funding incentives to businesses to $10 million to develop products to reduce plastic pollution. The environment minister says the province is a North American leader in plastic recycling and the government's CleanBC Plastic Action Fund is looking for more business innovations to cut plastic pollution.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

British Columbia is increasing funding incentives for businesses to $10 million to develop products to reduce plastic pollution.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the province is a North American leader in plastic recycling and the government’s CleanBC Plastic Action Fund is looking for more innovations to cut plastic pollution.

He says the province provided funding last year to businesses for nine plastic reduction projects that included turning old car batteries into new ones and using artificial intelligence to sort plastics at recycling facilities.

Read more: ‘Working as quickly as we can’: B.C. to spend over $500M on climate change strategy

Heyman says B.C. companies are already looking to expand plastics-related recycling opportunities that include electric vehicle batteries, mattresses and medical equipment.

Trending Stories

Clark Chow, president of B.C.-based Plascon Plastics, told a news conference the government funding helped the company create the first child-safe cannabis container made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

The projects to be selected for the funding will be based on their ability to reduce the use of new plastic or increase the use of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Click to play video: 'Province announces almost $3.8M in funding for B.C. shoreline cleanup' Province announces almost $3.8M in funding for B.C. shoreline cleanup
Province announces almost $3.8M in funding for B.C. shoreline cleanup – Jul 28, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC government tagRecycling tagclimate action tagplastic pollution tagPlastics tagGeorge Heyman tagbc environment ministry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers