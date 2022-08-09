Menu

Okanagan weather: Forecast calling for mix of sun, clouds and rain

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 2:32 pm
Environment Canada is not only forecasting warm temperatures in the low 30s, but also a chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, and possible thundershowers on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is not only forecasting warm temperatures in the low 30s, but also a chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, and possible thundershowers on Wednesday. Global News / Skytracker

A mixed bag of weather is in the forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior this week.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for sun, clouds, rain and a possible thunderstorm, all against a backdrop of temperatures in the low 30s C.

Read more: What are ‘zombie fires’ and are they becoming more common?

The prognosis for Friday is mainly sunny before potentially cloudy weather returns for the weekend.

Notably, the South Okanagan is under a special air quality statement for smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Sunny, with a mix of clouds near noon and partly cloudy at night. High 32 C, low 15 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 34 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C, low 14 C.

Vernon

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke in the afternoon as well. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning and early afternoon. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

Kelowna

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke in the afternoon as well. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning and early afternoon. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

Penticton

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke. High 35 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (afternoon and evening) or thunderstorms (afternoon). Local smoke. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

Osoyoos

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke. High 35 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (afternoon and evening) or thunderstorms (afternoon). Local smoke. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

