Okanagan weather: Forecast calling for mix of sun, clouds and rain

Send this page to someone via email

A mixed bag of weather is in the forecast for B.C.’s Southern Interior this week.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for sun, clouds, rain and a possible thunderstorm, all against a backdrop of temperatures in the low 30s C.

The prognosis for Friday is mainly sunny before potentially cloudy weather returns for the weekend.

Notably, the South Okanagan is under a special air quality statement for smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

3:04 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 8 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 8

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Sunny, with a mix of clouds near noon and partly cloudy at night. High 32 C, low 15 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 34 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C, low 14 C.

1:57 Wildfire rages on in B.C.’s Southern Interior Wildfire rages on in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Vernon

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke in the afternoon as well. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning and early afternoon. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

1:48 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 8 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 8

Kelowna

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke in the afternoon as well. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 60 per cent at night. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke in the morning and early afternoon. High 32 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

1:47 Calgary outdoor workers deal with hot temperatures Calgary outdoor workers deal with hot temperatures

Penticton

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke. High 35 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (afternoon and evening) or thunderstorms (afternoon). Local smoke. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

3:24 Severe weather in Alberta: Golf ball-sized hail smashes cars along major highway Severe weather in Alberta: Golf ball-sized hail smashes cars along major highway – Aug 2, 2022

Osoyoos

Tuesday: Sunny, followed by a mix of clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. Local smoke. High 35 C, low 17 C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (afternoon and evening) or thunderstorms (afternoon). Local smoke. High 33 C, low 17 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C, low 17 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 15 C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C, low 13 C.

2:47 A nice and clear start to the week: August 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook A nice and clear start to the week: August 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook