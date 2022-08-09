Menu

Canada

RCMP looking for missing swimmer at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 12:56 pm
The RCMP says it received a report on Monday around 4:45 p.m. about a swimmer in distress in the water at Last Mountain Lake, Sask. View image in full screen
The RCMP says it received a report on Monday around 4:45 p.m. about a swimmer in distress in the water at Last Mountain Lake, Sask. File / Global News

Southey, Sask., RCMP are searching for a missing swimmer at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake.

Read more: OPP say body found in Guelph lake is that of missing swimmer

The RCMP says it received a report on Monday around 4:45 p.m. about a swimmer in distress in the water.

Lumsden RCMP, Southey RCMP, STARS, local fire and rescue personnel and civilian boaters were at the scene.

Police say the man was not immediately located.

Search efforts will continue throughout Tuesday with more help from Saskatchewan RCMP’s underwater recovery team.

Read more: Halifax police recover body after suspected drowning at King’s Wharf

The RCMP is asking anyone in the area to be mindful of the ongoing search and respect all direction from first responders.

