RCMP looking for missing swimmer at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask.

Southey, Sask., RCMP are searching for a missing swimmer at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake.

The RCMP says it received a report on Monday around 4:45 p.m. about a swimmer in distress in the water.

Lumsden RCMP, Southey RCMP, STARS, local fire and rescue personnel and civilian boaters were at the scene.

Police say the man was not immediately located.

Search efforts will continue throughout Tuesday with more help from Saskatchewan RCMP’s underwater recovery team.

The RCMP is asking anyone in the area to be mindful of the ongoing search and respect all direction from first responders.