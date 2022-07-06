Halifax police, firefighters respond to suspected drowning at King’s Wharf

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to King’s Wharf in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening to look for a missing swimmer but have been unable to find the man.

Halifax Regional Police say officers and firefighters responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Witnesses reported an adult man had gone under the water and couldn’t be found.

“A joint response was quickly conducted by officers and firefighters, but unfortunately they were unable to locate the male,” police wrote in a release.

“Halifax Regional Police with the assistance of the RCMP dive team will be in the area in attempt to locate the male.”

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.