Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police, firefighters respond to suspected drowning at King’s Wharf

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 8:40 pm
Emergency crews responded to King's Wharf in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening to look for a missing swimmer but have been unable to find the man. . View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to King's Wharf in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening to look for a missing swimmer but have been unable to find the man. . Callum Smith/Global News

Emergency crews responded to King’s Wharf in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening to look for a missing swimmer but have been unable to find the man.

Halifax Regional Police say officers and firefighters responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Read more: Man seriously injured in Cunard Street shooting: Halifax police

Witnesses reported an adult man had gone under the water and couldn’t be found.

Trending Stories

“A joint response was quickly conducted by officers and firefighters, but unfortunately they were unable to locate the male,” police wrote in a release.

“Halifax Regional Police with the assistance of the RCMP dive team will be in the area in attempt to locate the male.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dartmouth tagDrowning tagMissing Swimmer tagkings wharf tagsuspected drowning tagdartmouth drowning tagDartmouth suspected drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers