Man seriously injured in Cunard Street shooting: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Halifax on Wednesday evening.

Police were called at 8:30 p.m. to the 5000-block of Cunard Street, in the north end. The scene crime scene was near the public washrooms at the Halifax Commons.

“Officers responded to the area and located a male victim with gunshot wounds,” police wrote in a news release.

Police are still investigating, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.