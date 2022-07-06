Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in Cunard Street shooting: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 8:22 pm
Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Halifax on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Halifax on Wednesday evening. Alicia Draus/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Halifax on Wednesday evening.

Police were called at 8:30 p.m. to the 5000-block of Cunard Street, in the north end. The scene crime scene was near the public washrooms at the Halifax Commons.

“Officers responded to the area and located a male victim with gunshot wounds,” police wrote in a news release.

Police are still investigating, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

