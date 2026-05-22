Saint John housing project aims to break cycle of homelessness for youth

Send this page to someone via email

A new housing project in Saint John, N.B., aims to break the cycle of homelessness for vulnerable youth.

Nine supportive housing units are being built to offer at-risk youth a safer and more stable place to live, and is being called the first of its kind in New Brunswick.

The project, Mitchener Village, is receiving $400,000 from the federal government and $645,000 from the province.

“You cannot think about your future if you’re just spending every day trying to survive,” said Karen Cummings, Centre for Youth Care’s executive director.

“In 2025, in Saint John alone, over 100 youth between the ages of 16 to 25 experienced homelessness at least once.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cummings says tenants will be paying 30 per cent of their income towards rent, and expects nine tenants to occupy all units by July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

She adds the housing will have on-site support for the youths aged 19 to 25 and there is no set requirements for income, sobriety, or education.

The project has set a goal to help the tenants become independent and focus on education, employment and building relationships.

“It won’t just support nine people. As people become secure, have opportunities to be housed elsewhere, they will graduate,” said Health Minister John Dornan.

As well, supports will remain for the youth once they move out.

“Mental health is part of the overall health, isn’t it? And we see that people that suffer fall into homelessness, become unhealthy, fall into addiction, fall into poverty, and so if we can help people early on, that’s so valuable,” said Dornan.

Saint John-Kennebecasis MP Wayne Long said this is the first of many more units to come.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see 19- to 20-year-old young men, young ladies, really not being comfortable at (local shelters) because there’s also a lot of older adults there,” he said.

“And this is a place where hopefully we can get more (young people) housed, more of them secured.”

The announcement also highlighted Saint John’s progress under Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

Story continues below advertisement

The city recently received its third funding instalment of nearly $2.6 million after exceeding housing targets, tied to zoning reforms and efforts to free up more land for development.