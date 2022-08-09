No arrests after man, 31, fatally stabbed in east London, Ont. on Sunday: police

Send this page to someone via email

No arrests have been made and a 31-year-old London, Ont., man has been identified as the victim of what investigators say was a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Clarke Road for a 911 call of an injured man requiring assistance.

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but died of his injuries a short time later, police said.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of a Home Depot near Clarke Road and Dundas Street on Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Devon Cherrey-Rooke, 31, of London, and say he died as a result of a fatal stab wound.

Police say they have not made any arrests in connection with the case, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured it on surveillance camera, to contact them.

The homicide investigation is the city’s fourth of 2022.